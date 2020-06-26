Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5142 RICKER RD
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5142 RICKER RD
5142 Ricker Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5142 Ricker Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bedroom and 2 full bath, tile floor throughout, minibar, covered patio fireplace,ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookup.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5142 RICKER RD have any available units?
5142 RICKER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5142 RICKER RD have?
Some of 5142 RICKER RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5142 RICKER RD currently offering any rent specials?
5142 RICKER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5142 RICKER RD pet-friendly?
No, 5142 RICKER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 5142 RICKER RD offer parking?
No, 5142 RICKER RD does not offer parking.
Does 5142 RICKER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5142 RICKER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5142 RICKER RD have a pool?
No, 5142 RICKER RD does not have a pool.
Does 5142 RICKER RD have accessible units?
No, 5142 RICKER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5142 RICKER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5142 RICKER RD has units with dishwashers.
