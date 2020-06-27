All apartments in Jacksonville
5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR
5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR

5134 Clapboard Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5134 Clapboard Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Pumpkin Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful large home in the Northside's gated community of Tidewater. This 5 Bedroom 4 Bathroom home provides an inviting feeling as you move throughout the open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, walk in pantry, laundry room off of garage, water softener and so much more! Home overlooks the community pond which can be enjoyed in the screened in back porch or on the paver patio and pergola. Lawn care and exterior pest control is included in rent. Ring cameras for security if tenants desire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR have any available units?
5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR have?
Some of 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.

