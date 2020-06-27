5134 CLAPBOARD CREEK DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful large home in the Northside's gated community of Tidewater. This 5 Bedroom 4 Bathroom home provides an inviting feeling as you move throughout the open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, walk in pantry, laundry room off of garage, water softener and so much more! Home overlooks the community pond which can be enjoyed in the screened in back porch or on the paver patio and pergola. Lawn care and exterior pest control is included in rent. Ring cameras for security if tenants desire.