5127 Indian Lakes Ct
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

5127 Indian Lakes Ct

5127 Indian Lakes Court · No Longer Available
Location

5127 Indian Lakes Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7acbe208f ----
This 2/2 is very spacious home located in Jacksonville Heights community, enjoy picnics and pick up games within walking distance at Gregory Park and only 11 miles from downtown. Larger bedrooms and open living room with tons of natural light throughout. New neutral relaxing paint colors perfect for any decor. Make this your home TODAY!!! Call for a tour.

*Pets Allowed
*Section 8 Permitted
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Flooring Tile
Outdoor Back Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Indian Lakes Ct have any available units?
5127 Indian Lakes Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5127 Indian Lakes Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Indian Lakes Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Indian Lakes Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5127 Indian Lakes Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5127 Indian Lakes Ct offer parking?
No, 5127 Indian Lakes Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5127 Indian Lakes Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Indian Lakes Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Indian Lakes Ct have a pool?
No, 5127 Indian Lakes Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Indian Lakes Ct have accessible units?
No, 5127 Indian Lakes Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Indian Lakes Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5127 Indian Lakes Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5127 Indian Lakes Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5127 Indian Lakes Ct has units with air conditioning.

