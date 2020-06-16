All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5115 CRUZ RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5115 CRUZ RD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5115 CRUZ RD

5115 Cruz Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5115 Cruz Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent! This home features just over 1,400 sq. ft. of living space and a single car garage. There is nice laminate wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Half bathroom and separate dining area. Kitchen has black appliances. Upstairs you have all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom is a nice size with a walk-in closet! Patio located just off the back of the home. Washer/dryer is included. Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 CRUZ RD have any available units?
5115 CRUZ RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 CRUZ RD have?
Some of 5115 CRUZ RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 CRUZ RD currently offering any rent specials?
5115 CRUZ RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 CRUZ RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 CRUZ RD is pet friendly.
Does 5115 CRUZ RD offer parking?
Yes, 5115 CRUZ RD does offer parking.
Does 5115 CRUZ RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5115 CRUZ RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 CRUZ RD have a pool?
No, 5115 CRUZ RD does not have a pool.
Does 5115 CRUZ RD have accessible units?
No, 5115 CRUZ RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 CRUZ RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 CRUZ RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia