5115 CRUZ RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent! This home features just over 1,400 sq. ft. of living space and a single car garage. There is nice laminate wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Half bathroom and separate dining area. Kitchen has black appliances. Upstairs you have all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom is a nice size with a walk-in closet! Patio located just off the back of the home. Washer/dryer is included. Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.