Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

OUTSTANDING WATERFRONT/POOL HOME ON VERY QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. Direct deep water access to Ortega River and beyond. Downstairs master suite and each bedroom has its own full bath. Open design with high ceilings and lots of light. Eat in kitchen, formal dining room and large great room with gas fireplace. Professional pool and lawn services provided. Covered 10,000lb boatlift.