5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Sunrises make the pond sparkle, with a view of the ducks and turtles through the plantation shutters from the bright and airy eat-in kitchen. The den's view through the French doors is a serene private preserve off the screen enclosed patio. Enter the front door to a large open floor plan, suitable for entertaining. Home features plenty of quality crown moulding and a cozy fireplace with spacious mantle. . You will find updated lighting and ceiling fans through out the home. Owner's suite has large walk-in closet and bathroom has dual vanity, garden tub , and newly updated tiled shower.This home is within walking distance of schools. Close to main roads, restaurants, movies, and shopping.