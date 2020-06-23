All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S

5069 Marble Egret Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin Station-Losco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5069 Marble Egret Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sunrises make the pond sparkle, with a view of the ducks and turtles through the plantation shutters from the bright and airy eat-in kitchen. The den's view through the French doors is a serene private preserve off the screen enclosed patio. Enter the front door to a large open floor plan, suitable for entertaining. Home features plenty of quality crown moulding and a cozy fireplace with spacious mantle. . You will find updated lighting and ceiling fans through out the home. Owner's suite has large walk-in closet and bathroom has dual vanity, garden tub , and newly updated tiled shower.This home is within walking distance of schools. Close to main roads, restaurants, movies, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S have any available units?
5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S have?
Some of 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S currently offering any rent specials?
5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S pet-friendly?
No, 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S offer parking?
No, 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S does not offer parking.
Does 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S have a pool?
No, 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S does not have a pool.
Does 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S have accessible units?
No, 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5069 MARBLE EGRET DR S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia