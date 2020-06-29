All apartments in Jacksonville
506 West 67th Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

506 West 67th Street

506 West 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

506 West 67th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
What are you waiting for? This gorgeous remodeled 3BD/2BA home in the North Shore neighborhood won't last long. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout, cozy living room with fireplace, dining room, remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, laundry closet and a Florida room with lots of natural light. Home also features master bedroom/master bath and a large fenced yard with private drive. Conveniently located near I-95 and the Trout river.
Status: Available
Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 West 67th Street have any available units?
506 West 67th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 West 67th Street have?
Some of 506 West 67th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 West 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
506 West 67th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 West 67th Street pet-friendly?
No, 506 West 67th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 506 West 67th Street offer parking?
No, 506 West 67th Street does not offer parking.
Does 506 West 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 West 67th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 West 67th Street have a pool?
No, 506 West 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 506 West 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 506 West 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 506 West 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 West 67th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

