506 West 67th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

What are you waiting for? This gorgeous remodeled 3BD/2BA home in the North Shore neighborhood won't last long. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout, cozy living room with fireplace, dining room, remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, laundry closet and a Florida room with lots of natural light. Home also features master bedroom/master bath and a large fenced yard with private drive. Conveniently located near I-95 and the Trout river.

Status: Available

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! NO PETS ALLOWED.