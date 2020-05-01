All apartments in Jacksonville
5041 Lincoln Cir N
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

5041 Lincoln Cir N

5041 Lincoln Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

5041 Lincoln Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
5041 Lincoln Cir N Available 07/19/19 4/2 on Northside - This 4/2 brick home features a den, a front porch, hardwood floors, an eat in kitchen, 1 car garage and a detached garage and workshop. There is also a fenced back yard, central a/c and a utility room with w/d conn.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required, with Reservation Fee, in order to reserve property.

DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, L on New Kings, R on Richardson, L on Lincoln

(RLNE4974684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 Lincoln Cir N have any available units?
5041 Lincoln Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5041 Lincoln Cir N have?
Some of 5041 Lincoln Cir N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 Lincoln Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
5041 Lincoln Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 Lincoln Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 5041 Lincoln Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5041 Lincoln Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 5041 Lincoln Cir N offers parking.
Does 5041 Lincoln Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 Lincoln Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 Lincoln Cir N have a pool?
No, 5041 Lincoln Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 5041 Lincoln Cir N have accessible units?
No, 5041 Lincoln Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 Lincoln Cir N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5041 Lincoln Cir N does not have units with dishwashers.
