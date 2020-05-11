All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 5:48 PM

5029 Jammes Road

5029 Jammes Road · No Longer Available
Location

5029 Jammes Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom 1. 5 bath home located in Cedar Hills. Home features Split bedrooms, Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space w/ eating area and beautiful tiled floors. Stainless steel Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer "as is" are available owner not responsible. Large Living room, Family room. Central heat and air. Large fenced back yard with plenty of space for the family BBQs. Small dogs are welcome. Renters insurance required. Conveniently located near schools and shopping, this home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 Jammes Road have any available units?
5029 Jammes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5029 Jammes Road have?
Some of 5029 Jammes Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 Jammes Road currently offering any rent specials?
5029 Jammes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 Jammes Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5029 Jammes Road is pet friendly.
Does 5029 Jammes Road offer parking?
No, 5029 Jammes Road does not offer parking.
Does 5029 Jammes Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5029 Jammes Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 Jammes Road have a pool?
No, 5029 Jammes Road does not have a pool.
Does 5029 Jammes Road have accessible units?
No, 5029 Jammes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 Jammes Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5029 Jammes Road has units with dishwashers.
