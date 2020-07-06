5015 GREENWAY DR

Spacious 3br/2Ba home with tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. Breakfast bar in kitchen. Extra large lot. Great floor plan for entertaining. One car carport with lots of extra room for parking. . Large open patio in the back. Conveniently located to NAS Jax and across the street from the Ortega Hills Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
