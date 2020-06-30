5011 Romilly Drive East

Amenities
Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath on West side that is convenient to everything... - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1336349?source=marketing
3 bedroom 2 bath single story home
Updated kitchen offering newer appliances, new sink and faucet with updated cabinets that provide plenty of storage
Hard wood floors, tiled den, new carpet in the bedrooms
Insulated windows
Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower
Hallway bathroom with tub
Formal living room and den
Decorative fireplace in living room
Formal dining room
Sun room
Screened front and rear porch
Nice established neighborhood
Fully fenced backyard with large shed
1-Car garage with opener and wide concrete drive
Security deposit may vary
Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit
