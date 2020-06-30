All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 6 2020

5011 Romilly Drive East

5011 Romilly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5011 Romilly Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath on West side that is convenient to everything... - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://rently.com/properties/1336349?source=marketing

3 bedroom 2 bath single story home
Updated kitchen offering newer appliances, new sink and faucet with updated cabinets that provide plenty of storage
Hard wood floors, tiled den, new carpet in the bedrooms
Insulated windows
Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower
Hallway bathroom with tub
Formal living room and den
Decorative fireplace in living room
Formal dining room
Sun room
Screened front and rear porch
Nice established neighborhood
Fully fenced backyard with large shed
1-Car garage with opener and wide concrete drive

Security deposit may vary
Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit

(RLNE4624584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Romilly Drive East have any available units?
5011 Romilly Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 Romilly Drive East have?
Some of 5011 Romilly Drive East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Romilly Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Romilly Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Romilly Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 Romilly Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 5011 Romilly Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 5011 Romilly Drive East offers parking.
Does 5011 Romilly Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 Romilly Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Romilly Drive East have a pool?
No, 5011 Romilly Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Romilly Drive East have accessible units?
No, 5011 Romilly Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Romilly Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 Romilly Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.

