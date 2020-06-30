5011 Romilly Drive East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath on West side that is convenient to everything... - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://rently.com/properties/1336349?source=marketing



3 bedroom 2 bath single story home

Updated kitchen offering newer appliances, new sink and faucet with updated cabinets that provide plenty of storage

Hard wood floors, tiled den, new carpet in the bedrooms

Insulated windows

Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower

Hallway bathroom with tub

Formal living room and den

Decorative fireplace in living room

Formal dining room

Sun room

Screened front and rear porch

Nice established neighborhood

Fully fenced backyard with large shed

1-Car garage with opener and wide concrete drive



Security deposit may vary

Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit



(RLNE4624584)