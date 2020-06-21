All apartments in Jacksonville
5011 East Romilly Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5011 East Romilly Drive

5011 East Romilly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5011 East Romilly Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
•3 bedroom 2 bath single story home
•Updated kitchen offering newer appliances, new sink and faucet with updated cabinets that provide plenty of storage
•Hard wood floors, tiled den, new carpet in the bedrooms
•Insulated windows
•Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower
•Hallway bathroom with tub
•Formal living room and den
•Formal dining room
•Sun room
•Screened front and rear porch
•Nice established neighborhood
•Fully fenced backyard with large shed
•1-Car garage with opener and wide concrete drive

•Security deposit may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

