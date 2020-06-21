5011 East Romilly Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

•3 bedroom 2 bath single story home

•Updated kitchen offering newer appliances, new sink and faucet with updated cabinets that provide plenty of storage

•Hard wood floors, tiled den, new carpet in the bedrooms

•Insulated windows

•Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower

•Hallway bathroom with tub

•Formal living room and den

•Formal dining room

•Sun room

•Screened front and rear porch

•Nice established neighborhood

•Fully fenced backyard with large shed

•1-Car garage with opener and wide concrete drive



•Security deposit may vary

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.