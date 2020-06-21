5011 East Romilly Drive

Amenities
•3 bedroom 2 bath single story home
•Updated kitchen offering newer appliances, new sink and faucet with updated cabinets that provide plenty of storage
•Hard wood floors, tiled den, new carpet in the bedrooms
•Insulated windows
•Master bedroom with master bath with walk-in shower
•Hallway bathroom with tub
•Formal living room and den
•Formal dining room
•Sun room
•Screened front and rear porch
•Nice established neighborhood
•Fully fenced backyard with large shed
•1-Car garage with opener and wide concrete drive
•Security deposit may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.