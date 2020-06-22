All apartments in Jacksonville
4960 BALLASTONE DR

Location

4960 Ballastone Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Immaculate 4/3 home built in 2017 is a must see! Gorgeous wood tile throughout main living areas. Beautiful kitchen with double oven and large island opens up to dining area and family room with 10ft ceilings! All stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Owners suite has recessed lighting and step ceiling. Owners bath is fit with his/hers closets, double vanity, spa tub and shower! Guest bedrooms have new carpet. Two guest baths for added convenience. Bi-fold doors leading out to the large screened-in Florida room with a pond view! Two-car garage with driveway in great neighborhood. Centrally located to both NAS Jax, NS Mayport, St. John's Town Center, beaches and more! Washer/dryer as-is. $250 non-refundable pet fee upon approval. Non-smokers only, please. Lawn not include

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4960 BALLASTONE DR have any available units?
4960 BALLASTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4960 BALLASTONE DR have?
Some of 4960 BALLASTONE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4960 BALLASTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4960 BALLASTONE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 BALLASTONE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4960 BALLASTONE DR is pet friendly.
Does 4960 BALLASTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4960 BALLASTONE DR does offer parking.
Does 4960 BALLASTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4960 BALLASTONE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 BALLASTONE DR have a pool?
No, 4960 BALLASTONE DR does not have a pool.
Does 4960 BALLASTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 4960 BALLASTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 BALLASTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4960 BALLASTONE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
