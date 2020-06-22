4960 BALLASTONE DR

Amenities

Immaculate 4/3 home built in 2017 is a must see! Gorgeous wood tile throughout main living areas. Beautiful kitchen with double oven and large island opens up to dining area and family room with 10ft ceilings! All stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Owners suite has recessed lighting and step ceiling. Owners bath is fit with his/hers closets, double vanity, spa tub and shower! Guest bedrooms have new carpet. Two guest baths for added convenience. Bi-fold doors leading out to the large screened-in Florida room with a pond view! Two-car garage with driveway in great neighborhood. Centrally located to both NAS Jax, NS Mayport, St. John's Town Center, beaches and more! Washer/dryer as-is. $250 non-refundable pet fee upon approval. Non-smokers only, please. Lawn not include