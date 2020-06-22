4950 KEY LIME DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub

Absolutely stunning third floor 3 bed 2 bath condo available! Split floor plan, spacious living area with high ceilings and balcony access with a view of the pond, new upgrades galore, washer and dryer in the unit and all the Key West style amenities you can think of! Unit has exclusive high end finishes including the floors, the cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, the stacked washer and dryer, kitchen back splash, kitchen faucet and more! There are two pantries in the kitchen for extra storage and a very large walk in closet in the master as well as spacious closets in the other two bedrooms. Summer Key has a beautiful resort like atmosphere with amenities that include an extravagant pool, spa, club house, play ground, indoor basketball court, gym, walking and biking trails, several