Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:23 PM

4950 KEY LIME DR

4950 Key Lime Dr · (904) 389-7311
Location

4950 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
Absolutely stunning third floor 3 bed 2 bath condo available! Split floor plan, spacious living area with high ceilings and balcony access with a view of the pond, new upgrades galore, washer and dryer in the unit and all the Key West style amenities you can think of! Unit has exclusive high end finishes including the floors, the cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, the stacked washer and dryer, kitchen back splash, kitchen faucet and more! There are two pantries in the kitchen for extra storage and a very large walk in closet in the master as well as spacious closets in the other two bedrooms. Summer Key has a beautiful resort like atmosphere with amenities that include an extravagant pool, spa, club house, play ground, indoor basketball court, gym, walking and biking trails, several

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 KEY LIME DR have any available units?
4950 KEY LIME DR has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 KEY LIME DR have?
Some of 4950 KEY LIME DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 KEY LIME DR currently offering any rent specials?
4950 KEY LIME DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 KEY LIME DR pet-friendly?
No, 4950 KEY LIME DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4950 KEY LIME DR offer parking?
No, 4950 KEY LIME DR does not offer parking.
Does 4950 KEY LIME DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4950 KEY LIME DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 KEY LIME DR have a pool?
Yes, 4950 KEY LIME DR has a pool.
Does 4950 KEY LIME DR have accessible units?
No, 4950 KEY LIME DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 KEY LIME DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 KEY LIME DR does not have units with dishwashers.
