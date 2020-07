Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Electric, Direct TV and Internet are all included in the rent.2 bedroom house/duplex. Hardwood floors and crown moulding throughout. Granite countertops in updated kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with built in shelving and pre-wired speakers for surround sound in your bedroom. Master includes an oversized closet. Washer and dryer are included. Double sink in bathroom. French doors open to your back yard.No Smoking, Small Pet ok