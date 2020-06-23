All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

4926 San Clerc Rd

4926 San Clerc Road · No Longer Available
Location

4926 San Clerc Road, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

4926 San Clerc Rd Available 05/20/20 Cute 3 bed home with large fenced in yard! - **AVAILABLE MAY 20th, 2020**

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. This home is located in Brierwood in the San Jose area. This home has an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of cabinet space for storage. The kitchen has a eat-in-dinette area as well. Spacious bedrooms. Master bathroom has upgraded vanity and walk-in tiled shower. This home has a large fenced in backyard and screened in patio off the master bedroom! This home is a must see! Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

No pets please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4926 San Clerc Rd have any available units?
4926 San Clerc Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4926 San Clerc Rd have?
Some of 4926 San Clerc Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4926 San Clerc Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4926 San Clerc Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 San Clerc Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4926 San Clerc Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4926 San Clerc Rd offer parking?
No, 4926 San Clerc Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4926 San Clerc Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 San Clerc Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 San Clerc Rd have a pool?
No, 4926 San Clerc Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4926 San Clerc Rd have accessible units?
No, 4926 San Clerc Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 San Clerc Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4926 San Clerc Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
