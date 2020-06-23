Amenities

4926 San Clerc Rd Available 05/20/20 Cute 3 bed home with large fenced in yard! - **AVAILABLE MAY 20th, 2020**



Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. This home is located in Brierwood in the San Jose area. This home has an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of cabinet space for storage. The kitchen has a eat-in-dinette area as well. Spacious bedrooms. Master bathroom has upgraded vanity and walk-in tiled shower. This home has a large fenced in backyard and screened in patio off the master bedroom! This home is a must see! Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



No pets please.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



