4919 Avent Drive

4919 Avent Drive · (904) 204-1266
Location

4919 Avent Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4919 Avent Drive · Avail. Jul 15

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

4919 Avent Drive Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near NAS! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020**

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom close to Jacksonville's NAS (Naval Air Station). This home has been redone with new laminate wood flooring throughout. This home has almost 1,100 sq. ft. of living space. Screened in patio and large fenced in backyard. Washer/dryer connections only. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4791542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 Avent Drive have any available units?
4919 Avent Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4919 Avent Drive have?
Some of 4919 Avent Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 Avent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Avent Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Avent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4919 Avent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4919 Avent Drive offer parking?
No, 4919 Avent Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4919 Avent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 Avent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Avent Drive have a pool?
No, 4919 Avent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Avent Drive have accessible units?
No, 4919 Avent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Avent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 Avent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
