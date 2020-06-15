Amenities

4919 Avent Drive Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near NAS! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020**



Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom close to Jacksonville's NAS (Naval Air Station). This home has been redone with new laminate wood flooring throughout. This home has almost 1,100 sq. ft. of living space. Screened in patio and large fenced in backyard. Washer/dryer connections only. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4791542)