Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

PAXON AREA HOUSE FOR RENT. From I-10, north on I-95 N, west on Lem Turner, left on Soutel, right on Norfolk, left on Portsmouth, right on Danville, left on Dallen Lea to property on right. Remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen (R/R/MW), central heat & air, washer/dryer, fenced yard, approx. 912 sf, carport, $1200 sec dep, 1 year lease, [AVnslb hs] available now