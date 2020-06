Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Newly updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home on Cul-De-Sac. Freshly painted inside and out, new flooring through out. Appliances will be installed before move in. House features separate living and dining areas, flex room off the kitchen can be used as 4th bedroom, office, study etc. You will find lots of storage in this home and in laundry room. Large Carport. Make your appointment today this one won't last!