Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4904 Lofty Pines Cir W
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:03 PM

4904 Lofty Pines Cir W

4904 Lofty Pines Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4904 Lofty Pines Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 04/15/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 8082818001

Address - 4904 W Lofty Pines Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2YX3LKi

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/882238

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1396 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in , Jacksonville, FL is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: Above and Beyond Realty LLC
Broker Name: Irma Lubin
Contact Number: (904)-442-6200
Email Address: aboveandbeyond07@gmail.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2YX3LKi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W have any available units?
4904 Lofty Pines Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
4904 Lofty Pines Cir W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W is pet friendly.
Does 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W offer parking?
No, 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W does not offer parking.
Does 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W have a pool?
Yes, 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W has a pool.
Does 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W have accessible units?
No, 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4904 Lofty Pines Cir W does not have units with air conditioning.
