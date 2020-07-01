4891 Brighton Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance key fob access

Enjoy our New Years Special! 25% off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by January 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



This stunning home is awaiting your family! You’re going to fall in love with this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Jacksonville. The front entrance opens up into the spacious Family Room and the fully updated kitchen, equipped with the latest stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space. The entire home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, lots and windows, and more! The Living Room has an open floor plan, nice fireplace, and provides access to the backyard. The Master suite features a private bathroom and French doors leading to the private swimming pool where you can relax on those hot summer days! Make this home yours!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Driveway, Covered Parking Space, Fenced-In Backyard, and Patio. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Head to our website now to schedule your self-guided tour: https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.