4881 CASTLEGATE CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home in Clifton Village! Kitchen offers matching stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar adjacent to dining area, great for family gatherings! Huge four-panel sliding glass doors lead out to your private screened in patio. Perfect split bedroom floor plan upstairs with newer carpet throughout and neutral paint scheme. Spacious living room has modern ceramic tile flooring and tall ceilings. Laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer included! Master bedroom has tray-ceilings, huge walk in closet and en suite with dual sink vanity, shower/garden tub and more! Water softener included. Located in the heart of Southside, just minutes to JTB, I-95, restaurants, shopping and more! Resident benefit package: $15/moRenter's insurance required.