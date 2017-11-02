All apartments in Jacksonville
4881 CASTLEGATE CT

4881 Castlegate Court · No Longer Available
Location

4881 Castlegate Court, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home in Clifton Village! Kitchen offers matching stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar adjacent to dining area, great for family gatherings! Huge four-panel sliding glass doors lead out to your private screened in patio. Perfect split bedroom floor plan upstairs with newer carpet throughout and neutral paint scheme. Spacious living room has modern ceramic tile flooring and tall ceilings. Laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer included! Master bedroom has tray-ceilings, huge walk in closet and en suite with dual sink vanity, shower/garden tub and more! Water softener included. Located in the heart of Southside, just minutes to JTB, I-95, restaurants, shopping and more! Resident benefit package: $15/moRenter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4881 CASTLEGATE CT have any available units?
4881 CASTLEGATE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4881 CASTLEGATE CT have?
Some of 4881 CASTLEGATE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4881 CASTLEGATE CT currently offering any rent specials?
4881 CASTLEGATE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4881 CASTLEGATE CT pet-friendly?
No, 4881 CASTLEGATE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4881 CASTLEGATE CT offer parking?
Yes, 4881 CASTLEGATE CT offers parking.
Does 4881 CASTLEGATE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4881 CASTLEGATE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4881 CASTLEGATE CT have a pool?
Yes, 4881 CASTLEGATE CT has a pool.
Does 4881 CASTLEGATE CT have accessible units?
No, 4881 CASTLEGATE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4881 CASTLEGATE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4881 CASTLEGATE CT has units with dishwashers.

