Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

4865 Wesch Blvd

4865 Wesch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4865 Wesch Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f63294070 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful wood floors throughout. The massive kitchen features granite countertops. Located near the heart of Jacksonville in the desirable 32207 zip code, you are within a half an hour drive to 3 major malls, Downtown, San Marco, the Westside, Orange Park and the Beaches. Blinds Granite Countertops Large Backyard Tile Flooring Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4865 Wesch Blvd have any available units?
4865 Wesch Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4865 Wesch Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4865 Wesch Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 Wesch Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4865 Wesch Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4865 Wesch Blvd offer parking?
No, 4865 Wesch Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4865 Wesch Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4865 Wesch Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 Wesch Blvd have a pool?
No, 4865 Wesch Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4865 Wesch Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4865 Wesch Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 Wesch Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4865 Wesch Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4865 Wesch Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4865 Wesch Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

