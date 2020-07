Amenities

3 bedroom 1 bath updated home in Murray Hill available now! New laminate flooring, new paint throughout, granite counter-tops and white cabinets highlight the kitchen. The beautiful bathroom features a white subway tile shower/tub and tile floor. Enjoy time outside on the front screened-in porch. Great location! Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.