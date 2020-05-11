All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

4836 DEERMOSS WAY S

4836 Deermoss Way South · No Longer Available
Location

4836 Deermoss Way South, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 BR 1 BA home is located near Baymeadows and San Jose! Perfect for easy access to almost anywhere! Slate flooring for truly unique and easy maintenance floors. Sleek, black appliances set off the flooring and the white cabinets in the kitchen to make an urban feel. There is even a wine cooler! The living room has beautiful pendant lighting. There are large closets, one of which has built in shelves. This room opens into a screened porch for even more living area. The master has 2 large closets. The Jack & Jill bathroom connects to the 2nd BR/office. However, in the second bedroom (office), a Murphy bed is installed on the wall. The 2 car garage has other unique features such as a fishing pole holder & lots of storage! Washer & dryer are ''as is''. Tenants must have renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S have any available units?
4836 DEERMOSS WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S have?
Some of 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
4836 DEERMOSS WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S offers parking.
Does 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S have a pool?
No, 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S does not have a pool.
Does 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S have accessible units?
No, 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4836 DEERMOSS WAY S has units with dishwashers.
