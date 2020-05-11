4836 DEERMOSS WAY S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 BR 1 BA home is located near Baymeadows and San Jose! Perfect for easy access to almost anywhere! Slate flooring for truly unique and easy maintenance floors. Sleek, black appliances set off the flooring and the white cabinets in the kitchen to make an urban feel. There is even a wine cooler! The living room has beautiful pendant lighting. There are large closets, one of which has built in shelves. This room opens into a screened porch for even more living area. The master has 2 large closets. The Jack & Jill bathroom connects to the 2nd BR/office. However, in the second bedroom (office), a Murphy bed is installed on the wall. The 2 car garage has other unique features such as a fishing pole holder & lots of storage! Washer & dryer are ''as is''. Tenants must have renters insurance.