Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:44 PM

4822 Kerle Street

Location

4822 Kerle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
This is a totally remodeled 2 bedroom in the heart of Murray Hill. A short walk away from Four Corners park and quick access to historical Murray Hill, Riverside, and Avondale. Fresh paint, refinished floors, brand new windows, new roof, and brand new kitchen, this won't last long!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including Electric, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

