Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large and well maintained brick two bedroom, one bath home in Murray Hill. The home features newly refinished hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, big bedrooms and plenty of closet space, and utility room with W/D hookups. Outside, the fenced back yard, detached garage and carport offer plenty of room for relaxing and additional storage. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit/fee.