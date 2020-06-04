4777 Cambridge Road

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home is ready to welcome you home! Conveniently located in the heart of Jacksonville surrounded by restaurants, shopping and beaches! FREE MONTH of rent available! Features will include: Granite Countertops, Spacious Layout, Large Closet Space, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Backyard and Two Car Garage. Smart Features will include: Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Smart Thermostat and Keyless Locks, which can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years are available. You may apply or add yourself to the waiting list on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.