Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

4777 Cambridge Road

4777 Cambridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4777 Cambridge Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home is ready to welcome you home! Conveniently located in the heart of Jacksonville surrounded by restaurants, shopping and beaches! FREE MONTH of rent available! Features will include: Granite Countertops, Spacious Layout, Large Closet Space, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Backyard and Two Car Garage. Smart Features will include: Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Smart Thermostat and Keyless Locks, which can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years are available. You may apply or add yourself to the waiting list on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4777 Cambridge Road have any available units?
4777 Cambridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4777 Cambridge Road have?
Some of 4777 Cambridge Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4777 Cambridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4777 Cambridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4777 Cambridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4777 Cambridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 4777 Cambridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 4777 Cambridge Road offers parking.
Does 4777 Cambridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4777 Cambridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4777 Cambridge Road have a pool?
No, 4777 Cambridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4777 Cambridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4777 Cambridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4777 Cambridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4777 Cambridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
