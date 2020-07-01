All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 476 PORTOBELLO DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
476 PORTOBELLO DR
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:20 AM

476 PORTOBELLO DR

476 Portobello Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

476 Portobello Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
This renovated, well maintained 4 bedroom home offers large great room with electric fireplace for entertaining, granite countertops and stainless appliances for any chief. Large washer and dryer room off of kitchen with a lot of larges shelving for storage/pantry. All wood floors, ceiling fans, alarm system, lights that change colors around the built in book cases and fireplace that you can even sync with music. Enjoy the privacy of your back yard with a large cover patio and pool for all those family outings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 PORTOBELLO DR have any available units?
476 PORTOBELLO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 476 PORTOBELLO DR have?
Some of 476 PORTOBELLO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 PORTOBELLO DR currently offering any rent specials?
476 PORTOBELLO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 PORTOBELLO DR pet-friendly?
No, 476 PORTOBELLO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 476 PORTOBELLO DR offer parking?
Yes, 476 PORTOBELLO DR offers parking.
Does 476 PORTOBELLO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 476 PORTOBELLO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 PORTOBELLO DR have a pool?
Yes, 476 PORTOBELLO DR has a pool.
Does 476 PORTOBELLO DR have accessible units?
No, 476 PORTOBELLO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 476 PORTOBELLO DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 476 PORTOBELLO DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia