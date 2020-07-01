476 PORTOBELLO DR

Amenities
This renovated, well maintained 4 bedroom home offers large great room with electric fireplace for entertaining, granite countertops and stainless appliances for any chief. Large washer and dryer room off of kitchen with a lot of larges shelving for storage/pantry. All wood floors, ceiling fans, alarm system, lights that change colors around the built in book cases and fireplace that you can even sync with music. Enjoy the privacy of your back yard with a large cover patio and pool for all those family outings.