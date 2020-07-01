476 PORTOBELLO DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

This renovated, well maintained 4 bedroom home offers large great room with electric fireplace for entertaining, granite countertops and stainless appliances for any chief. Large washer and dryer room off of kitchen with a lot of larges shelving for storage/pantry. All wood floors, ceiling fans, alarm system, lights that change colors around the built in book cases and fireplace that you can even sync with music. Enjoy the privacy of your back yard with a large cover patio and pool for all those family outings.