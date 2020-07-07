All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4748 KERNAN MILL LN E
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM

4748 KERNAN MILL LN E

4748 Kernan Mill Lane East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4748 Kernan Mill Lane East, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful home in great location! Updated eat-in kitchen features Kitchen Aid stainless appliances & stained concrete floor. Open floor plan has easy care Mexican tile throughout living/dining room combo and hallways. Bright office/library has French doors and carpeting. All bedrooms feature neutral carpeting. Large Master BR w/ garden tub w/ separate shower. Covered porch, paver patio w/ fire pit, and partially fenced yard w/ side entry garage. Convenient location minutes from beach & St. John's Town Ctr. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E have any available units?
4748 KERNAN MILL LN E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E have?
Some of 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E currently offering any rent specials?
4748 KERNAN MILL LN E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E pet-friendly?
No, 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E offer parking?
Yes, 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E offers parking.
Does 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E have a pool?
No, 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E does not have a pool.
Does 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E have accessible units?
No, 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4748 KERNAN MILL LN E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia