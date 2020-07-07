4748 KERNAN MILL LN E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautiful home in great location! Updated eat-in kitchen features Kitchen Aid stainless appliances & stained concrete floor. Open floor plan has easy care Mexican tile throughout living/dining room combo and hallways. Bright office/library has French doors and carpeting. All bedrooms feature neutral carpeting. Large Master BR w/ garden tub w/ separate shower. Covered porch, paver patio w/ fire pit, and partially fenced yard w/ side entry garage. Convenient location minutes from beach & St. John's Town Ctr. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.