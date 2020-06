Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom home in Riverside Gardens, All new windows, HVAC system, new luxury vinyl flooring, new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and disposal unit. Laundry room at front with hookups, covered porch on side. Beautiful custom tiling in bathroom. Open floor plan.Pets limited with approval and non refundable pet fee.We do not accept Section 8 / Voucher programs