Amenities

patio / balcony garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted with brand new floors throughout, this charming house is ready for you to call ''home''. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features spacious living and dining areas, as well as a bonus room and lots of storage! Enjoy your evenings lounging in the screened in patio that looks out on to your own private sanctuary. Perfectly located, you'll be just a short drive from San Marco or Southside, and you'll also find easy access to I95!