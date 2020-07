Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Come see this gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath new build in the heart of the Murray Hill neighborhood with all the benefits of a brand-new home, but located in a Historic neighborhood, This is one property you won't want to miss. Featuring an attached two car garage, laundry with washer and dryer hookups, master suite with private bath, open concept kitchen and living room,Construction slated for 4/25 completion.