4696 PLAYSCHOOL DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Town home ready to move in. - Beautiful Town home with 2 1/2 baths, very well designed kitchen with all the appliances. The large master suite with it's full bath & walk in closet is ready for you to come home and relax after a hard days work. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms has a jack and Jill full bathroom. There is also a one car garage. The Community features a pool and playground. Centrally located near I295 & easy access to NAS JAX & Cecil Field.



$50.00 APPLICATION FEE .

$300.00 non refundable pet fee with owner approval



(RLNE3184348)