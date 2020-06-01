Rent Calculator
4658 BLOUNT AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4658 BLOUNT AVE
4658 Blount Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4658 Blount Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Venetia
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WESTSIDE/TIMUQUANA (32210) - Large Living Room - Non-Functional Fireplace - Hardwood Floors - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Washer / Dryer Hookup - 1 Car Garage - Off Street Parking - Pet OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4658 BLOUNT AVE have any available units?
4658 BLOUNT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4658 BLOUNT AVE have?
Some of 4658 BLOUNT AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4658 BLOUNT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4658 BLOUNT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4658 BLOUNT AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4658 BLOUNT AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4658 BLOUNT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4658 BLOUNT AVE offers parking.
Does 4658 BLOUNT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4658 BLOUNT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4658 BLOUNT AVE have a pool?
No, 4658 BLOUNT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4658 BLOUNT AVE have accessible units?
No, 4658 BLOUNT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4658 BLOUNT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4658 BLOUNT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
