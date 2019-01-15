All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

4655 Portsmouth Ave

4655 Portsmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4655 Portsmouth Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house - Property Id: 149590

Come check out this 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Spacious home comes with a washer and dryer hookup. Kitchen also equipped with appliances. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $850 and Security Deposit: $850. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149590p
Property Id 149590

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

