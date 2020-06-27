Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub online portal pet friendly

4645 Trevor Creek Dr N Available 10/01/19 Stunning LAKEFRONT POOL Home for Rent! - **AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1st, 2019**



Absolutely Stunning LAKEFRONT POOL Home in the heart of Mandarin! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 2,000 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering this home you have a separate formal dining room and formal living room or den. This home has beautiful wood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and food prep island! Nice living room with corner fireplace. Split concept floorplan. Completely remodeled bathrooms! Guest bathroom has newly remodeled walk-in tiled shower and vanity. Master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom has all new dual sink vanity, beautiful tiled walk-in shower and garden tub. This home has its own tropical paradise just steps from the living room! Spectacular in-ground swimming pool with built in beach shelf. Large pavered patio with custom landscaping. Separate hottub on the patio for its residents to enjoy. Enjoy the peaceful lake view from the pool. This home has everything you could possibly need! Call today for more information!



W/D connections only.

Pool service, hottub service and lawncare are included in the rent.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5123358)