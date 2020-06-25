4632 Shiloh Mill Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home located within walking distance of St John's Town Center! - This beautiful home is located in the gated community of Old Mill Branch is truly a must see. Wood and tile floors throughout with all stainless steel kitchen appliances as well as a washer and dryer that convey as a courtesy item! Enclosed Florida room right off of the living area, leading to a fenced backyard are perfect for entertaining! Call now to schedule your viewing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4997336)