Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4624 Headley Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

4624 Headley Street

4624 Headley Street · No Longer Available
Location

4624 Headley Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4624 Headley Street Available 05/08/20 Updated Rental In Murray Hill - 2012 construction ready for May move-in! Gorgeous Jewel-Box residence intensely upgraded and both Energy Star and Florida Green rated! Fully-Equipped Gourmet Kitchen with Raised-Panel Maple Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Upgraded Pendant Lighting, Free-Standing Contrasting Dining/Prep Island, GE Stainless Steel Appliances, TECH CENTER and Tiled Back splash! 12 mm Hand-scraped Wood Laminate Flooring in Public Space, 18'' tile in Bathrooms. Bathrooms have upgraded vanities, tiled surrounds, granite tops and framed mirrors! Inside Laundry with Front-Loading WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! and folding counter INCLUDED! Covered screened lanai, full irrigation, fully-landscaped,fully fenced back yard, tank-less hot water heater, 2-car finished and attached garage. MUST SEE, Inquire today!

TO BEGIN THE RENTAL PROCESS:
Please go to PacificoFL.com for the most accurate listing information, and to view the walk through video found in the photos section. With regard to social distancing, we are now requesting all customers interested in renting this unit to first preview our walk through video. After you see the video you are welcome to apply for the rental based on the video. After application approval, we will coordinate a convenient time for you to see the unit in person prior to signing the lease. If you have any questions please email us at Admin@PacificoFL.com for a quick response.

*Additional rental fees may apply, please inquire for more information

(RLNE2839792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 Headley Street have any available units?
4624 Headley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 Headley Street have?
Some of 4624 Headley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 Headley Street currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Headley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 Headley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4624 Headley Street is pet friendly.
Does 4624 Headley Street offer parking?
Yes, 4624 Headley Street offers parking.
Does 4624 Headley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4624 Headley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 Headley Street have a pool?
No, 4624 Headley Street does not have a pool.
Does 4624 Headley Street have accessible units?
No, 4624 Headley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 Headley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4624 Headley Street does not have units with dishwashers.

