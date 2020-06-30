Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4624 Headley Street Available 05/08/20 Updated Rental In Murray Hill - 2012 construction ready for May move-in! Gorgeous Jewel-Box residence intensely upgraded and both Energy Star and Florida Green rated! Fully-Equipped Gourmet Kitchen with Raised-Panel Maple Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Upgraded Pendant Lighting, Free-Standing Contrasting Dining/Prep Island, GE Stainless Steel Appliances, TECH CENTER and Tiled Back splash! 12 mm Hand-scraped Wood Laminate Flooring in Public Space, 18'' tile in Bathrooms. Bathrooms have upgraded vanities, tiled surrounds, granite tops and framed mirrors! Inside Laundry with Front-Loading WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! and folding counter INCLUDED! Covered screened lanai, full irrigation, fully-landscaped,fully fenced back yard, tank-less hot water heater, 2-car finished and attached garage. MUST SEE, Inquire today!



TO BEGIN THE RENTAL PROCESS:

Please go to PacificoFL.com for the most accurate listing information, and to view the walk through video found in the photos section. With regard to social distancing, we are now requesting all customers interested in renting this unit to first preview our walk through video. After you see the video you are welcome to apply for the rental based on the video. After application approval, we will coordinate a convenient time for you to see the unit in person prior to signing the lease. If you have any questions please email us at Admin@PacificoFL.com for a quick response.



*Additional rental fees may apply, please inquire for more information



(RLNE2839792)