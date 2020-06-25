All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

4621 RIDGE WALK LN

4621 Ridge Walk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Ridge Walk Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Privacy in the middle of Jacksonville! Charming 3/2 home with 2 car garage. Formal living/sitting area in the front flows straight into the dining room off of the kitchen. Open kitchen overlooks breakfast area and living room that extends to the glassed in patio so you can enjoy the outdoors during all seasons. Owners suite features large walk in closet and high ceilings. Oversized backyard allows for extra privacy which makes for great entertaining. Close to NAS JAX, shopping, and major highways. Non-smokers only, pets welcome with owners approval and $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 RIDGE WALK LN have any available units?
4621 RIDGE WALK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 RIDGE WALK LN have?
Some of 4621 RIDGE WALK LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 RIDGE WALK LN currently offering any rent specials?
4621 RIDGE WALK LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 RIDGE WALK LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 RIDGE WALK LN is pet friendly.
Does 4621 RIDGE WALK LN offer parking?
Yes, 4621 RIDGE WALK LN offers parking.
Does 4621 RIDGE WALK LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4621 RIDGE WALK LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 RIDGE WALK LN have a pool?
No, 4621 RIDGE WALK LN does not have a pool.
Does 4621 RIDGE WALK LN have accessible units?
No, 4621 RIDGE WALK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 RIDGE WALK LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4621 RIDGE WALK LN has units with dishwashers.
