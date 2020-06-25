4621 RIDGE WALK LN

Amenities

Privacy in the middle of Jacksonville! Charming 3/2 home with 2 car garage. Formal living/sitting area in the front flows straight into the dining room off of the kitchen. Open kitchen overlooks breakfast area and living room that extends to the glassed in patio so you can enjoy the outdoors during all seasons. Owners suite features large walk in closet and high ceilings. Oversized backyard allows for extra privacy which makes for great entertaining. Close to NAS JAX, shopping, and major highways. Non-smokers only, pets welcome with owners approval and $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, washer/dryer included.