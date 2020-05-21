All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4619 ST JOHNS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4619 ST JOHNS AVE
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:35 AM

4619 ST JOHNS AVE

4619 St Johns Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4619 St Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2/1 apartment with new carpet, vinyl floors, WINDOW A/C, Electric strip heaters. There are two extra rooms that can be used for a study or workroom. WATER is INCLUDED in your rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE have any available units?
4619 ST JOHNS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE have?
Some of 4619 ST JOHNS AVE's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4619 ST JOHNS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4619 ST JOHNS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 ST JOHNS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4619 ST JOHNS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE offer parking?
No, 4619 ST JOHNS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 ST JOHNS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE have a pool?
No, 4619 ST JOHNS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE have accessible units?
No, 4619 ST JOHNS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 ST JOHNS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia