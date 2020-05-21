Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4619 ST JOHNS AVE
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:35 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4619 ST JOHNS AVE
4619 St Johns Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4619 St Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2/1 apartment with new carpet, vinyl floors, WINDOW A/C, Electric strip heaters. There are two extra rooms that can be used for a study or workroom. WATER is INCLUDED in your rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE have any available units?
4619 ST JOHNS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE have?
Some of 4619 ST JOHNS AVE's amenities include air conditioning, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4619 ST JOHNS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4619 ST JOHNS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 ST JOHNS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4619 ST JOHNS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE offer parking?
No, 4619 ST JOHNS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 ST JOHNS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE have a pool?
No, 4619 ST JOHNS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE have accessible units?
No, 4619 ST JOHNS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 ST JOHNS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 ST JOHNS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
