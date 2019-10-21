All apartments in Jacksonville
4608 Morley Lane

4608 Morley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Morley Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Morley Lane have any available units?
4608 Morley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4608 Morley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Morley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Morley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 Morley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4608 Morley Lane offer parking?
No, 4608 Morley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4608 Morley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Morley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Morley Lane have a pool?
No, 4608 Morley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Morley Lane have accessible units?
No, 4608 Morley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Morley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 Morley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 Morley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 Morley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
