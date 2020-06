Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful newly renovated home close to UNF, the St. Johns Town Center, restaurants, Mayo Clinic and the beaches. Zoned for Chets Creek Elementary, an 'A' rated school.Home features a split floor-plan with a formal dining and eat-in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings, beautiful fireplace, and a breakfast bar are just some of the wonderful inclusions. New wood laminate floor and freshly painted. At the end of a cul de sac with a huge fenced backyard