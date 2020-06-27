All apartments in Jacksonville
4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR
4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR

4585 Temple Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4585 Temple Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upgraded and better than new, Family Friendly Home comes with custom flooring and paint...and is ready to move in! This spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has open concept from Kitchen and Cafe to Family Room overlooking your Covered Lanai. Also, formal Dining Room could also serve as Office or Living Room. Everything Included makes this home perfect for you and yours: Granite Kitchen Counter tops, GE Clean Steel dishwasher, range, microwave, 25 cu ft side by side refrigerator w/ice & water on door, blinds, and Laundry Room. Fully Fenced backyard finishes this one off to be one of the finest rentals on the Market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR have any available units?
4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR have?
Some of 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR currently offering any rent specials?
4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR pet-friendly?
No, 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR offer parking?
Yes, 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR offers parking.
Does 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR have a pool?
No, 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR does not have a pool.
Does 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR have accessible units?
No, 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR has units with dishwashers.
