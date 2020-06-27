4585 TEMPLE LAKES DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Upgraded and better than new, Family Friendly Home comes with custom flooring and paint...and is ready to move in! This spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has open concept from Kitchen and Cafe to Family Room overlooking your Covered Lanai. Also, formal Dining Room could also serve as Office or Living Room. Everything Included makes this home perfect for you and yours: Granite Kitchen Counter tops, GE Clean Steel dishwasher, range, microwave, 25 cu ft side by side refrigerator w/ice & water on door, blinds, and Laundry Room. Fully Fenced backyard finishes this one off to be one of the finest rentals on the Market!