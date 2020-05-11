4585 Palmer Ave

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1,717 sq ft of living space for rent in Lake Shore area! New Septic system, new flooring, fresh paint and more! This home offers an office, fully enclosed Florida room and a mudroom. Huge open living and dining combo forms a great space to entertain friends and family. The kitchen comes equipped with original cabinets, white subway tile back-splash, matching black appliances (brand new fridge coming!) and plenty of cabinets and counter space for storage. Updated guest bathroom has a beautiful new vanity, natural wood-look tile and elegant finishes. Convenient location near shopping, restaurants, NAS Jax and more! This home won't last long! No pets allowed.

Renter's Insurance required. Resident benefit package: $11/mo