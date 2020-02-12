Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4552 MELISSA CT N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4552 MELISSA CT N
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4552 MELISSA CT N
4552 Melissa Ct W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4552 Melissa Ct W, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4552 MELISSA CT N have any available units?
4552 MELISSA CT N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4552 MELISSA CT N have?
Some of 4552 MELISSA CT N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4552 MELISSA CT N currently offering any rent specials?
4552 MELISSA CT N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 MELISSA CT N pet-friendly?
No, 4552 MELISSA CT N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4552 MELISSA CT N offer parking?
Yes, 4552 MELISSA CT N offers parking.
Does 4552 MELISSA CT N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4552 MELISSA CT N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 MELISSA CT N have a pool?
No, 4552 MELISSA CT N does not have a pool.
Does 4552 MELISSA CT N have accessible units?
No, 4552 MELISSA CT N does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 MELISSA CT N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4552 MELISSA CT N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia