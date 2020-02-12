All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

4552 MELISSA CT N

4552 Melissa Ct W · No Longer Available
Location

4552 Melissa Ct W, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 MELISSA CT N have any available units?
4552 MELISSA CT N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4552 MELISSA CT N have?
Some of 4552 MELISSA CT N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 MELISSA CT N currently offering any rent specials?
4552 MELISSA CT N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 MELISSA CT N pet-friendly?
No, 4552 MELISSA CT N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4552 MELISSA CT N offer parking?
Yes, 4552 MELISSA CT N offers parking.
Does 4552 MELISSA CT N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4552 MELISSA CT N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 MELISSA CT N have a pool?
No, 4552 MELISSA CT N does not have a pool.
Does 4552 MELISSA CT N have accessible units?
No, 4552 MELISSA CT N does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 MELISSA CT N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4552 MELISSA CT N has units with dishwashers.
