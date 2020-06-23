4547 Capital Dome Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful Home at the Towncenter - Large 3 Bedroom Townhome at the Towncenter. close to Shopping, Food & Entertainment . Great location for UNF students. Community is Gated and offers amenities, This home has a Large office space with an outside porch & 1 car garage on the 1st floor. Spacious living room / kitchen combo with Balcony attached on the 2nd floor. Kitchen has a pantry & bar space. 3rd floor has laundry for convenience with, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Master bedroom is spacious with his & her sink & Bathtub in the bathroom with Walk in closet. Carpet & Tile floors throughout., Gates Community with amenities.



