All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4547 Capital Dome Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4547 Capital Dome Dr.
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

4547 Capital Dome Dr.

4547 Capital Dome Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4547 Capital Dome Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home at the Towncenter - Large 3 Bedroom Townhome at the Towncenter. close to Shopping, Food & Entertainment . Great location for UNF students. Community is Gated and offers amenities, This home has a Large office space with an outside porch & 1 car garage on the 1st floor. Spacious living room / kitchen combo with Balcony attached on the 2nd floor. Kitchen has a pantry & bar space. 3rd floor has laundry for convenience with, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Master bedroom is spacious with his & her sink & Bathtub in the bathroom with Walk in closet. Carpet & Tile floors throughout., Gates Community with amenities.

(RLNE4649607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4547 Capital Dome Dr. have any available units?
4547 Capital Dome Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4547 Capital Dome Dr. have?
Some of 4547 Capital Dome Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4547 Capital Dome Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4547 Capital Dome Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4547 Capital Dome Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4547 Capital Dome Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4547 Capital Dome Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4547 Capital Dome Dr. offers parking.
Does 4547 Capital Dome Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4547 Capital Dome Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4547 Capital Dome Dr. have a pool?
No, 4547 Capital Dome Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4547 Capital Dome Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4547 Capital Dome Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4547 Capital Dome Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4547 Capital Dome Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia