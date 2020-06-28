4545 Hercules Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2/1 newly remodeled home in thriving neighborhood of Murray Hill...move in NOW! - Cute, bright and newly remodeled home in the thriving neighborhood of Murray Hill for rent, available for immediate move in! Home has new laminate floors, private laundry room. Home has been upgraded with stylish lighting. The enclosed foyer leads to an open concept living and dining room , and the kitchen has new appliances and beautiful white cabinets. Brand new privacy fence in backyard will be installed soon. This one will not last long, call or text Jennifer today for more information and to schedule your showing! 904-615-0834



Jennifer Lynch, Realtor

(904)615-0834

CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

904-701-3276

www.centerbeamrealestate.com



(RLNE5082669)