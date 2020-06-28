All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

4545 Hercules Avenue

4545 Hercules Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4545 Hercules Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2/1 newly remodeled home in thriving neighborhood of Murray Hill...move in NOW! - Cute, bright and newly remodeled home in the thriving neighborhood of Murray Hill for rent, available for immediate move in! Home has new laminate floors, private laundry room. Home has been upgraded with stylish lighting. The enclosed foyer leads to an open concept living and dining room , and the kitchen has new appliances and beautiful white cabinets. Brand new privacy fence in backyard will be installed soon. This one will not last long, call or text Jennifer today for more information and to schedule your showing! 904-615-0834

Jennifer Lynch, Realtor
(904)615-0834
CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE5082669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Hercules Avenue have any available units?
4545 Hercules Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4545 Hercules Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Hercules Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Hercules Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 Hercules Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4545 Hercules Avenue offer parking?
No, 4545 Hercules Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4545 Hercules Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 Hercules Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Hercules Avenue have a pool?
No, 4545 Hercules Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Hercules Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4545 Hercules Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Hercules Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 Hercules Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4545 Hercules Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4545 Hercules Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
