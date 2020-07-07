All apartments in Jacksonville
4508 Tango Ln
Last updated September 17 2019

4508 Tango Ln

4508 Tango Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Tango Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea53d250a4 ---- Welcome home to this renovated and professionally managed home. Features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring. Nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections. Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. First Month and security to move in. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Tango Ln have any available units?
4508 Tango Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Tango Ln have?
Some of 4508 Tango Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Tango Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Tango Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Tango Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 Tango Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4508 Tango Ln offer parking?
No, 4508 Tango Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4508 Tango Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Tango Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Tango Ln have a pool?
No, 4508 Tango Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Tango Ln have accessible units?
No, 4508 Tango Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Tango Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 Tango Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

