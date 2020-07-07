All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

4489 Glendas Meadow Dr

4489 Glendas Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4489 Glendas Meadow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f485f510be ----
This beautiful craftsman style home is the brand new home of your dreams! Located in the Glenda\'s Meadow Phase II neighborhood, this home features a Hip Right Style Entryway that welcomes you to your home. The hallway then leads you into the 1,526 sq.ft. space including your Open Kitchen and Family Room. New Stainless Steel Appliances, and 2 Car Garage. The pictures do not do this home justice! See the home yourself before it\'s too late. Apply online today. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee and approval. 50% off the first months rent with full deposit paid by 3/22!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr have any available units?
4489 Glendas Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4489 Glendas Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4489 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

